Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,833. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

