Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

FIS stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,561. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

