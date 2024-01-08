Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Steph & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steph & Co. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. 442,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.