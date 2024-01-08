Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,560. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $544.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

