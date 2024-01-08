Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.37 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

