Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $167.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

