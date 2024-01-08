Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 145,845 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,845 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $34.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

