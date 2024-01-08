Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $162.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

