Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes $6.71 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 268,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,706,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 3.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

