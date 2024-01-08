Fiduciary Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

