Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

