Financial Survey: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Hippo and Lemonade are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 101.79%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 30.61%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Lemonade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

30.9% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hippo has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -162.32% -58.91% -18.08% Lemonade -64.12% -32.41% -15.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $119.70 million 1.71 -$333.40 million ($12.60) -0.68 Lemonade $256.70 million 4.97 -$297.80 million ($3.73) -4.89

Lemonade has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hippo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lemonade beats Hippo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

