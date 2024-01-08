First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.