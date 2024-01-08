First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 613,014 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 785,710 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 774,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 294,342 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.06. 56,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

