First City Capital Management Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 26.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Citigroup began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 1,620,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

