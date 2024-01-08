First City Capital Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 130,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $884,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,154.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $884,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

