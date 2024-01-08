First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.55. 464,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

