First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 4,092,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,229. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

