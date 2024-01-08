First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

