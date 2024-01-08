First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.74. The stock had a trading volume of 160,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,229. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

