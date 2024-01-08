First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

AG stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after buying an additional 1,079,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,718,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after buying an additional 145,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,933,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after buying an additional 302,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

