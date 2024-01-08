First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.97.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.90. 1,464,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,896. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4699004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

