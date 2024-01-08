First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. 608,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,670. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

