First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,289 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 1.59% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,939. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

