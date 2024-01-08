First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 67,289 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.58.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
