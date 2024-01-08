First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 67,289 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,551,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,962,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 186,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 201,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,281 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

