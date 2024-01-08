First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. 12,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,184. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

