First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,751. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

