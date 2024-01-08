First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

