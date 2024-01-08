First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,997,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,849,000 after buying an additional 264,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 324,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. 28,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

