Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.89.

FIVE stock opened at $200.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.95. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 7.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,525,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

