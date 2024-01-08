FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.70

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $284.39, with a volume of 266735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

