Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 2.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Flex worth $24,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 2,737,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.