FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 143,590 shares.The stock last traded at $40.67 and had previously closed at $40.53.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $546,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

