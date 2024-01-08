Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

FLXS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.10. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

