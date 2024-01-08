Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
FLXS traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.10. 6,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.