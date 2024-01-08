Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

