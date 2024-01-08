Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.61. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

