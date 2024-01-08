FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.3 %

FMC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.56. 824,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

