Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.62. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,420,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 155,286 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,335,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

