FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $30.14 on Thursday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

