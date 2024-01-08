Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey comprises 1.7% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $25,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $62,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

FC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 71,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,562. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $531.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

