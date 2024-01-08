Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Down 4.7%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.75. 30,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 213,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $529.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

