Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.12

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 24228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $980.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 130,721 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

