Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

