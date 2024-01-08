Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) versus Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Critical Analysis

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Extendicare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02% Extendicare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Extendicare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.41 $1.45 billion $0.11 71.00 Extendicare N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -20.85

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Extendicare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Extendicare. Extendicare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Extendicare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Extendicare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extendicare has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.39%. Given Extendicare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extendicare is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Dividends

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Extendicare pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extendicare pays out -185.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extendicare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Extendicare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties. It operates LTC homes and retirement communities, as well as home health care operations under the Extendicare, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Partner Network brands. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Markham, Canada.

