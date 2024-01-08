FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,767. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.