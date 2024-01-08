Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $123,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.10. 101,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

