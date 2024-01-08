Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Gentex Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Gentex by 98,058.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

