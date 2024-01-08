Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Decreased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.90.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

