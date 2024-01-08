Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

