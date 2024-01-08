Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Stories

